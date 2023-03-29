iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,022. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $107.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.