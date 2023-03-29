iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,938 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.52. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
