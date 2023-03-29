iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.23. 596,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $277.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

