iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fort Henry Capital LLC

Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,839,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200-day moving average is $97.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

