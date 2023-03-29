iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

