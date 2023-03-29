iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Cut by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,903,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4,111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 399,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 389,678 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 656,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 114,216 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.28. 620,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,617. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $103.48.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

