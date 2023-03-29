iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $11,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 632,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,945. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

