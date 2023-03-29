iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 99,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 49.91% of iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

