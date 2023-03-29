iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Security National Bank lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDV opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

