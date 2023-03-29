iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Raised by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 0.8% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.31. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

