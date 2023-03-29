iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Up 339.0% in March

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, an increase of 339.0% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWZS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 21,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

