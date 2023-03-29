iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

ECH opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $560.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

