iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 1.51% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWD. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWD opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $40.58.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.