iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.7% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.56. 314,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,074. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

