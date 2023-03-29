iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 393.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,636,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,395,000 after buying an additional 202,972 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. 274,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

