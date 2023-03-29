iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Maripau Wealth Management LLC

Maripau Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,494 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 10,381,610 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.