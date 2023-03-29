iSpecimen (ISPC) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) is one of 44 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare iSpecimen to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
11.6% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of iSpecimen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares iSpecimen and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iSpecimen
|$10.40 million
|-$10.25 million
|-1.15
|iSpecimen Competitors
|$1.69 billion
|$84.33 million
|-9.39
Risk and Volatility
iSpecimen has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSpecimen’s competitors have a beta of 4.97, meaning that their average stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for iSpecimen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iSpecimen
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|iSpecimen Competitors
|47
|711
|1284
|27
|2.62
iSpecimen presently has a consensus target price of $7.63, suggesting a potential upside of 473.31%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 39.45%. Given iSpecimen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares iSpecimen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iSpecimen
|-98.50%
|-42.83%
|-35.26%
|iSpecimen Competitors
|-245.36%
|-12.10%
|-7.27%
Summary
iSpecimen competitors beat iSpecimen on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About iSpecimen
iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.