Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and traded as low as $12.02. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 13,544 shares.

Isuzu Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

