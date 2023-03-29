IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ISEE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,386. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 17,447 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $349,986.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,897 shares of company stock worth $1,393,904. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter worth $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $102,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.