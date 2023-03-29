IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of IZEA opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.35. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IZEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

