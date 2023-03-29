Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 565,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.52. 633,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,635. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

