Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 36,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 122,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

JANX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market cap of $522.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,778 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

