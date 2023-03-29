JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.
ABUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 306,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.