JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.

ABUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Arbutus Biopharma stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 306,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,248. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $503.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

About Arbutus Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.