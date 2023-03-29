John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Position Decreased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises about 7.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $12,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 26,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.55 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

