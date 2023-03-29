Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

