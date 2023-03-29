Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) PT Lowered to $155.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JLL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. 101,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,869. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.21. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $132.91 and a 12-month high of $249.40.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.