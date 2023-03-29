JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Underweight

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OVCHY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 39,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,650. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

