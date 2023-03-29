JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,720. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

