Karen H. Beachy Sells 9,500 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:OII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 485,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,607. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 2.85.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
