KB Home to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $40.33 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in KB Home by 4.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

