Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys Shares of 16,200 Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

WRAP opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc is a global public safety technology and service company, which engages in the provision of modern policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. Its products include BolaWrap Remote Restraint Device and Wrap Reality. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.