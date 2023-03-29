Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for about 2.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $156.73. 56,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,162. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.