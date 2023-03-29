Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Decreased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up about 4.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of KEYS traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.39. 180,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,693. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

