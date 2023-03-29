Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KAY remained flat at GBX 20.70 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,076. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.72 ($0.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,070.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Kings Arms Yard VCT alerts:

Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specialized in early stage and growth stage investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare technology, information technology, data, and artificial intelligence, fintech and communication technologies sector companies. The fund invests primarily in securities of unquoted companies and in companies whose shares are traded on Alternative Investment Market operating in the areas of information and communication technologies, and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kings Arms Yard VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.