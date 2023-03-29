Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.52 (LON:KAY)

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Stock Performance
Shares of LON:KAY remained flat at GBX 20.70 ($0.25) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,076. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 19 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 22.72 ($0.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2,070.00 and a beta of -0.03.
Kings Arms Yard VCT Company Profile
