KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Raised by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in KLA by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $371.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.36.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,688. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.61.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.