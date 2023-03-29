Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Trading Up 1.5%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 39,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 60,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Know Labs Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.40.
Know Labs Company Profile
Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary technologies in the United States. Its technology uses spectroscopy to direct electromagnetic energy through a substance or material to capture a molecular signature. The company refers to its technology as Bio-RFID. The Bio-RFID technology can be integrated into various wearable, mobile, or bench-top form factors.
