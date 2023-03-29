Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Kornit Digital worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 72.4% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after acquiring an additional 971,439 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 48.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 527,536 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417,742 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 154.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 311,441 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

