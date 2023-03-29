KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading 2.4% Higher

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.12. 140,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 35,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $190.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in KORU Medical Systems by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 432,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 138,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

