KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading 2.4% Higher

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.12. 140,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 294% from the average session volume of 35,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $190.73 million, a P/E ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.
KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.
