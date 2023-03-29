Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 204,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,443. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $249.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares in the company, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

