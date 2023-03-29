Landmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 356 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. 23,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,693. The firm has a market cap of $704.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

