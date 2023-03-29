Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,023 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

FMB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.74. 57,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,587. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $53.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

