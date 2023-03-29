Landmark Wealth Management LLC Invests $539,000 in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.23% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMU. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $900,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 563.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 108,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 92,074 shares during the period.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

