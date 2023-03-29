Landmark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 64,863 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 597,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 139,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 83,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDW stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,018. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

