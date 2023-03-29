Landmark Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,637 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,580,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,058,000 after acquiring an additional 435,648 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after buying an additional 2,482,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,006,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,812 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,971 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 202,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,652. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.72.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

