Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,777,300 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the February 28th total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
LMPMF stock remained flat at $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.
About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (LMPMF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.