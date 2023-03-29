Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,375. The company has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

