Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys Shares of 2,521 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.73. The stock had a trading volume of 905,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,544. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.