Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,853,411. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.13.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

