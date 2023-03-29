Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 4,474 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,976,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 209.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 590,905 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 79,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 339,955 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 214,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,111. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

