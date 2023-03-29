Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 5,507 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 78.40%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.